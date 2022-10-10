UM Fraternity Chapter Closed After Allegations Into Drugged Drinks, Disturbing Chants

A fraternity closed its chapter at the University of Miami immediately following a review of anonymous reports of drugged drinks at a party and a disturbing video showing members singing a song about committing crimes.

The chapter of Sigma Phi Epsilon, whose Gamma chapter had been on the UM campus since 1949, was closed Friday after the investigation into the “Adult Swim” party at its off-campus house in Coral Gables on October 1.

UM’s student newspaper, The Miami Hurricane, reported the video showed a crowd chanting a song with disturbing sexual content and victimization of women.

Two female students told the newspaper they found white power on their drinks and later suspected they may have been drugged. NBC 6 has not independently confirmed the allegations reported in the student newspaper.

The chief communication officer for Sigma Phi Epsilon confirmed the chapter had been closed in a statement released to NBC 6.

“The National Headquarters received admissible information that SigEp members violated policy and engaged in actions that are not aligned with the values of this Fraternity,” Heather Matthews said in a statement. “We expect SigEp chapters to provide their members and campus community a safe and supportive environment. That’s the cornerstone of a positive Fraternity and university experience, so we take that expectation seriously and hold our chapters to that standard.”

UM released a statement saying the chapter participated in behavior that is “inconsistent with the values and expectations of the university community and their national fraternity.”

“The University of Miami continually communicates a clear set of policies and expectations to all of our Greek organizations that are designed to encourage a safe, healthy, and positive experience for UM students,” senior VP for student affairs Patricia Whitley said in a statement. “We have partnered with Sigma Phi Epsilon for 73 years, and we support their decision to close the chapter effective immediately.”

No word was released on if any charges may be filed.