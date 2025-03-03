UM QB Carson Beck's alleged Lamborghini thief granted house arrest

The 20-year-old arrested for allegedly stealing a red Lamborghini from the home of University of Miami quarterback Carson Beck was granted house arrest.
Tykwon Anderson, 20, is accused of breaking into a home in the High Pines neighborhood, an unincorporated community near Coral Gables, where Beck and his girlfriend Hanna Cavinder, a UM women's basketball player, were sleeping.
Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office officials said Anderson and three others broke in at around 2:45 a.m. back on Feb. 20.
"The police know of three other suspects who remain at large at this point. They know about Mr. Anderson, who cooperated with the investigation," said Jonathan Jordan, an attorney representing Anderson.
According to authorities, one of the thieves burglarized Cavinder's white Range Rover and gained possession of the garage opener, which they then used to enter the residence and steal the vehicles' key fobs from the living room.
The thieves then stole a Mercedes, the Lamborghini and the Range Rover, authorities said. Surveillance video from a nearby home shows the vehicles being driven out of the neighborhood in the middle of the night.
Cavinder's Range Rover was found nearby the morning of the theft, and the Mercedes was found the same day, but authorities are still searching for the Lamborghini.
On Monday, Anderson appeared in court where state attorneys were hoping to keep him in jail until trial.
However, an agreement was reached before a pretrial detention hearing was to be held where state attorneys were okay allowing Anderson to go home on house arrest.
"He has no criminal history. It's his first contact with the system so based on an agreement on the parties he will remain on house arrest with a GPS monitor," said Jordan.
Anderson will only be allowed to leave his home for school or work.
It's unclear if police have made other arrests in connection to the investigation.