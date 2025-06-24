UM researchers have sobering warning about alcohol's impact on increasing cancer risk

Cancer experts have a new sobering warning about how your next drink could be increasing your risk for cancer.

Researchers with the University of Miami Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center analyzed data from the Global Burden of Disease database, that looked at all ages, both men and women across the country.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

It revealed alcohol-related cancer deaths in the U.S. doubled from 1990 to 2021 — going from 10,000 cancer deaths to more than 20,000 a year.

Men over 55 years old are particularly at risk, accounting for 75 percent of the increase.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Dr. Gilberto Lopes is a medical oncologist at Sylvester. He and his team recently presented their findings to doctors all over the country.

"We have also seen a growth in the number of diseases in patients who are younger than 50. And we did see that for younger patients, alcohol seems to be an important risk factor for colorectal cancer as well," Lopes told NBC6.

Lopes says alcohol’s carcinogenic effects include the way it’s metabolized in your body, leading to inflammation — and for women, it could lead to hormonal changes, which are a concern for breast cancer.

The findings further highlight a warning from the Surgeon General, who earlier this year called for health warning labels on alcoholic beverages amid growing evidence of its cancer connection.

So, is this a total buzz kill — or what’s the right approach?

“We're exposed to cancer risk factors just by walking around the streets and getting radiation — that is ambient radiation — or a little bit of air pollution that we really can't do much about," Lopes said. "It's about minimizing the things that we can do for ourselves, so exercising, a diet that is rich in fruits and vegetables, and reducing our consumption of alcohol."

Lopes said the next phase in their research is finding out if there is a safe amount of alcohol — and how much that is.