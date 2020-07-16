UM School of Medicine to Launch Clinical Trials for Potential Coronavirus Vaccine

The University of Miami's Miller School of Medicine will launch a testing site to run clinical trials on potential COVID-19 vaccines.

As a participant of the National Institutes of Health COVID-19 Prevention Trials Network, the Miller School plans to enroll 1,000 volunteers in South Florida in a clinical trial expected to start in the summer.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is having a tremendous impact in South Florida and across the world,” said Dr. Susanne Doblecki-Lewis, an infectious disease expert at the University of Miami who will lead the initiative. “We are testing vaccines with the goal of finding a safe and effective way to halt the spread of the virus.”

The clinical trials will test a vaccine developed by National Institutes of Health scientists and their collaborators at the biotechnology company Moderna.

Prospective volunteers for the study will need to be at least 18 years old. A press release said the school plans to use community outreach and mobile operations to recruit from a wide variety of demographics.

“We are committed to engaging people who represent the range of residents impacted by COVID-19 in South Florida by gender, age, race, and ethnicity, as well as those who are particularly at-risk because of medical conditions,” said Doblecki-Lewis. “This is how we will help ensure that any vaccine that is developed will be relevant for those who could benefit most from it.”

The press release said that the Miller School of Medicine is a major research center for infectious diseases, namely HIV and AIDS. "The University’s affiliation with the HIV Vaccine Trials Network made it a natural location to test COVID-19 vaccines," the release read.