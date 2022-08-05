Unborn Child Dies Following Crash that Killed Father, Injured Mother in Opa-locka

A man and his unborn child died and his pregnant girlfriend was seriously injured in a head-on crash Friday in Opa-locka, officials said.

Angelica Vega, 19, was driving with her boyfriend, 26-year-old Leandro Rodriguez, when the crash happened after noon on Old State Road 9 near NW 22nd Avenue.

A red Ford pick-up truck was driving west on SR-9 when it crossed a center median, drove into the eastbound lanes and collided head-on with a red Chevy sedan, Florida Highway Patrol officials said.

A man who was sitting in the passenger seat of the Chevy died at the scene, troopers said. The driver of the Chevy, a woman, was taken to Ryder Trauma with serious injuries.

"She has a broken shoulder, a broken hip and a broken leg," said Adriana Abreu, Vega's mother. She was waiting outside of the hospital Friday night as doctors prepared her daughter for surgery.

Vega was six months pregnant. Abreu told NBC 6 Saturday that the baby did not survive the crash.

Abreu said Rodriguez was planning to propose to Vega soon.

The driver of the Ford was also transported to Ryder Trauma. Troopers believe impairment was a contributing factor to the crash.

SR-9 was shut down for the investigation.