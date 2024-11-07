Uncle arrested after nephew, 6, fatally shot himself with unsecured gun: BSO

More than a month after a 6-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed himself inside a Tamarac apartment with a gun that had been unsecured, his uncle has been arrested in connection with the incident, authorities said.

Carika Hall, 25, was arrested Wednesday on charges of culpable negligence and child neglect in the Sept. 30 death of his nephew, Odaine Hall, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

Broward Sheriff's Office Carika Hall

Investigators said Odaine Hall was being watched by his uncle when he somehow got a hold of an unsecured gun and accidentally shot himself at the Sun Vista Gardens complex near the 5600 block of Rock Island Road.

Deputies who responded found the boy had been shot once inside a unit at the complex. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Carika Hall was booked into jail and later appeared in court, where he was granted a $10,000 bond and told he couldn't possession guns or ammunition. Attorney information wasn't available.