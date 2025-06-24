Unconscious woman found floating in Miami River, person detained: Police

A woman was rushed to the hospital after she was found unconscious and floating in the Miami River Tuesday morning, police said.

Miami Police officials said officers and fire rescue responded to the 100 block of Southwest North River Drive around 10:50 a.m. after receiving reports about a possible drowning.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

When they arrived, they found the unconscious woman floating in the river.

Video posted by Only in Dade showed first responders pulling the woman out of the water. The footage also showed an officer in full uniform jumping into the river.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The woman was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center where she was believed to be in grave condition.

Police said they detained one person but it's unclear what their connection is with the incident.

Officials haven't confirmed whether could play may be involved.

The identities of those involved haven't been released.

Residents who live in the area said they were unsettled by the incident.

"It's concerning and surprising because this was very quiet for some time. With the change, there’s a lot of influx of people," Fernando Gomez said.