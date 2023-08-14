Undercover Miami Police officer seriously injured after being hit by suspect's car

An undercover Miami Police officer was hospitalized in serious condition Monday after she was struck by a suspect who tried to flee.

The crash happened in the area of Northwest 2nd Avenue and 13th Street.

Police said the officer approached an altercation when a suspect suddenly tried to escape and hit her with a car.

The suspect then tried to flee after the crash, police said, but was later caught.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Footage from Chopper 6 showed a red vehicle with front-end damage.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.