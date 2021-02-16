Florida

Un”FORE”getable: Alligator Takes Golfer's Ball on SW Florida Course

The incident took place in Estero on Monday, when Marc Goldstein said he hit the ball and noticed it near the body of water

Marc Goldstein

It’s a story that seems to be happening more often in the Sunshine State - a Florida golfer finds his ball swiped up by an alligator near a pond.

The incident took place in Estero on Monday, when Marc Goldstein told NBC affiliate WBBH-TV he hit the ball and noticed it near the body of water.

Upon closer inspection, it landed near a small alligator.

Local

Florida 22 hours ago

7-Year-Old Rescued From Back of Garbage Truck by Eagle-Eyed Sanitation Worker

Broward 5 hours ago

Families Evacuated After Fire Rekindles at Townhouse in Pembroke Pines

Goldstein took out his phone to record the encounter before the gator grabbed the ball with its mouth and retreated back into the pond.

Stay on top of the latest news and weather. Download the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

This article tagged under:

Floridaalligatorestero
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Black History Month Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us