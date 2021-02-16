Un”FORE”getable: Alligator Takes Golfer's Ball on SW Florida Course

It’s a story that seems to be happening more often in the Sunshine State - a Florida golfer finds his ball swiped up by an alligator near a pond.

The incident took place in Estero on Monday, when Marc Goldstein told NBC affiliate WBBH-TV he hit the ball and noticed it near the body of water.

Upon closer inspection, it landed near a small alligator.

Goldstein took out his phone to record the encounter before the gator grabbed the ball with its mouth and retreated back into the pond.

