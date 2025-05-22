Epic Universe, Universal Orlando Resort’s much-anticipated theme park, officially opened on Thursday, hours early to eager fans.

It's the first major, traditional theme park to open in Florida since 1999, when Universal Islands of Adventure debuted, though Universal opened a themed Orlando water park, Volcano Bay, in 2017.

According to the park's website, it is one of the most immersive and innovative theme parks ever created, as it transports guests to five imaginative worlds filled with extraordinary adventures: The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, Super Nintendo World, How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk, Dark Universe and Celestial Park.

Those who want to take a glimpse at the theme park are invited to virtually join some of the activities via a live stream on UniversalOrlando.com, happening Thursday, starting at 7:30 a.m.

Gates open at 6 a.m., park opened early

Fans couldn't wait to be the first to ride rides, watch the shows, eat at the themed restaurants and explore everything Universal Epic Universe has to offer.

And the park clearly couldn't wait either. Gates opened at 6 a.m., and though the park wasn't scheduled to open until 9 a.m., it welcomed in visitors two hours early.

Two guests told NBC6, live from Orlando, that they were most excited to see the How to Train Your Dragons franchise come to life.

What is there to do at Universal Epic Universe?

When you walk through its gates, you’re doing more than just stepping into Florida’s newest and biggest theme park. You’re entering five immersive worlds.

What foods do you have to try at Universal Epic Universe?

Checking out all the attractions at Florida’s newest, largest theme park can really work up an appetite. Lucky for you, Epic Universe is taking theme park food to the next level with 30 themed restaurants.

We know you can't try everything (at least on the first visit), so NBC6’s Kris Anderson shows you the eats you can't miss in Universal Epic Universe's five worlds.