Universal Epic Universe opens May 22: What to know about attractions, pricing and more

From Harry Potter to Super Mario Bros. to Frankenstein's monster, Universal Orlando Resort is pulling out all the pop culture stops at its newest and largest theme park in Florida.

With five distinctively-themed sections and a 500-room hotel, the multibillion-dollar Universal Epic Universe is slated to open to the public on May 22, just in time for the start of summer, when the Orlando area's theme parks are usually jammed with families and young park-goers fresh out of school.

It's the first major, traditional theme park to open in Florida since 1999, when Universal Islands of Adventure debuted, though Universal opened a themed Orlando water park, Volcano Bay, in 2017. The addition of Epic Universe brings the total number of parks at the Florida resort to four, including Universal Studios.

Here's what to know.

When does Universal Epic Universe open?

The park opens to the public at 9 a.m. on May 22. At 8 a.m., guests are invited to "a brief celebratory moment as we open the portals to worlds beyond anything you've experienced."

NBC6 crews will join the TODAY show the day before to take you through the park and show you what you can't miss.

How much are tickets to Universal Epic Universe?

Single-day tickets start at $139 for adults (ages 10+) and increase to $199 during peak periods.

Three-day Universal Epic Universe tickets that include a Florida resident discount range from $97-$125.33 a day for children and $100-$128.34 a day for adults. Prices vary based on the package chosen.

Each 3-day pass includes access to all three parks, including one full day at Epic Universe.

How big is Universal Epic Universe?

Universal Epic Universe and its five themed worlds span across 110 acres, according to NBC affiliate WESH. (The entire property itself is 750 acres, leaving room for future potential expansions.)

What can you do at Universal Epic Universe?

Everything you can do at Universal's other parks you can also do at Epic: ride, eat, shop and explore.

"Universal Epic Universe offers different worlds for everyone," the website says. "The sun, moon and stars have aligned to create a transformational theme park, with amazing portals taking you worlds beyond. Embark on a fantastic journey through five amazing worlds, each offering exceptional dining and exciting shops stocked with fun 'gotta have that' merch."

What worlds are there at Universal Epic Universe?

Universal Orlando Resort brought Celestial Park, Dark Universe, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter: Ministry of Magic, How to Train Your Dragon Isle of Berk and Super Nintendo World to life.

Celestial Park is the hub in the spoke-like design of Epic Universe, connecting the other “worlds.”

The astronomically-themed section is the only one with original characters not based on pre-existing intellectual property. Centered around a football field-sized water fountain and filled with abundant, colorful flowers, it's an oasis of calm between the sensory overload of the four sections.

Super Nintendo World is the definition of sensory overload, from its bright primary colors that scream “Look at me!” to the loudness of the steel-drum-thumping syncopated calypso music.

It has two levels — rare for theme parks — and creates a completely immersive experience since nothing outside Super Nintendo World can be seen beyond the towering walls of Peach's Castle and Mt. Beanpole.

Dark Universe is a throwback to Frankenstein's monster, Dracula and the Invisible Man movies that launched Universal's career in horror franchises.

Visitors enter through a recreated central European village that has a storyline about vampires inhabiting the ground underneath.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter-Ministry of Magic is the third installment of the Harry Potter attractions that turbocharged the Florida resort into a genuine challenger to Disney World's dominance. The arched doorways, wrought-iron balconies and cobblestoned streets make visitors feel like they have parachuted into the Fantastic Beasts films set in 1920s Paris.

How to Train Your Dragon — Isle of Berke features next-generation animatronic dragons as the stars in this section, based on the “How to Train Your Dragon” franchise.

See an interactive map here.

What can you ride at Universal Epic Universe?

There's something for the whole family at Universal Epic Universe, from the bravest adventurers to the mellowest fans.

Celestial Park: This section of the park is home to a 133-foot (40.5-meter) high dual launching roller coaster, Stardust Racers, and an enormous carousel.

Super Nintendo World: There is an augmented reality dark ride, a kid-friendly, slow-moving omni-mover ride and a Donkey Kong-themed coaster. Character performers dressed as Mario and Luigi greet members of the crowd in a roped-off area.

Dark Universe: There is a dark ride through Frankenstein's castle, a family-friendly coaster based on the werewolf legend and a tavern topped by a windmill with blades engulfed by flames every few minutes.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter-Ministry of Magic: The land's highlight is the Battle at the Ministry's omnidirectional lift ride, whose green-tiled, faux-gold-plated atrium is on a scale reminiscent of New York's Grand Central Terminal.

How to Train Your Dragon — Isle of Berke: Anchored by a lagoon at its center with Viking statues, the Viking-inspired land has a coaster, a boat ride and meet-and-greets with the surprisingly agile dragons, these aren't your father's animatronics.