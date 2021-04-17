Florida

Universal Orlando Announces Return of Grad Events in Spring 2022

The park did not say if any offers would be made for events for graduates in the classes of 2020 or 2021

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Universal Orlando is bringing back several popular graduation events that were temporarily halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

NBC affiliate WESH-TV reports the Central Florida theme park will bring back Grad Bash and Gradventure for high school and middle schools students starting in the spring of 2022.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The events will take place in the months of April and May and are called “once-in-a-lifetime, rite-of-passage events” by the theme park. The park did not say if any offers would be made for events for graduates in the classes of 2020 or 2021.

Local

News You Should Know 3 hours ago

ICYMI: Restaurants Offering Bonuses to Attract Workers, Possible Meteor Draws Attention

Miami-Dade County 15 hours ago

Businesses Look Forward to First Weekend in Miami-Dade Without Covid Curfew

Universal Orlando closed in March 2020 at the start of the pandemic, reopening three months later but canceling the events for spring 2021.

Universal Orlando is owned by NBCUniversal, the parent company of WTVJ-TV / NBC 6

This article tagged under:

Floridacoronavirus pandemicUniversal Orlando
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us