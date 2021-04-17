Universal Orlando Announces Return of Grad Events in Spring 2022

Universal Orlando is bringing back several popular graduation events that were temporarily halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

NBC affiliate WESH-TV reports the Central Florida theme park will bring back Grad Bash and Gradventure for high school and middle schools students starting in the spring of 2022.

The events will take place in the months of April and May and are called “once-in-a-lifetime, rite-of-passage events” by the theme park. The park did not say if any offers would be made for events for graduates in the classes of 2020 or 2021.

Universal Orlando closed in March 2020 at the start of the pandemic, reopening three months later but canceling the events for spring 2021.

