Universal Orlando CityWalk Implements New Curfew for Guests Under 18

Universal CityWalk in Orlando is implementing a curfew for most guests under 18 in the wake of a fight last month involving juveniles that led some visitors to mistakenly believe there was an active shooter situation.

According to a Sunday tweet from the resort, "guests under the age of 18 are required to depart at 9 p.m. unless they are accompanied by a parent/guardian, are staying at a Universal Hotel or seeing a movie."

We've made adjustments to our weekend operations at CityWalk and Guests under the age of 18 are required to depart at 9 p.m. unless they are accompanied by a parent/guardian, are staying at a Universal Hotel or seeing a movie. Reach out closer to the event for any updated info! — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) August 7, 2022

This change comes just weeks after a juvenile fight caused an evacuation in the complex that led to a chaotic scene .

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

While there were no injuries, shots or weapons reported, the incident resulted in panic and fear among parkgoers who assumed the evacuation to mean there was an active shooter.

Universal Orlando is operated by Universal Parks & Resorts, a division of Comcast. Comcast is the parent company of NBCUniversal which owns WTVJ / NBC 6.