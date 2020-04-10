coronavirus

Universal Orlando Extends Closure Through May 31 Due to Coronavirus

Full-time employees will be paid at 100% through April 19, but pay and workload for most workers will reduce to 80% after that

Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood are extending their closures through May 31, the company announced Thursday.

The closures include the theme parks and Universal CityWalk in Florida and California.

Full-time employees will be paid at 100% through April 19, but pay and workload for most workers will reduce to 80% after that, according to a Universal statement.

The company plans to furlough part-time hourly workers beginning May 3. Universal said it will continue to cover benefit plans for employees who have them.

Universal Orlando is owned by NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC 6.

