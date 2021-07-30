Universal Orlando Requiring Staff to Wear Face Covering Amid Growing COVID Numbers

Employees at Universal’s Orlando theme parks and resorts will be required to add a new piece of clothing starting Saturday – a face covering.

The theme park announced the decision in a statement released late Thursday, while saying guests will not be required to wear masks or face coverings but are encouraged to do so while indoors and to follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“The health and safety of our guests and team members is always our top priority,” Universal said in the statement.

Walt Disney World in Orlando will require face coverings for all guests ages two and up while indoors and in Disney buses, monorail and Disney Skyliner, regardless of vaccination status starting Friday.

The policy change comes as COVID cases continue to surge in Florida. On Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reversed course, recommending that even vaccinated people wear masks indoors and in parts of the U.S. where the Delta variant is leading to a surge in infections.

The requirement includes while entering the park and throughout all attractions. Face coverings remain optional for all guests in outdoor common areas.

Universal Orlando is owned by NBCUniversal, the parent company of WTVJ-TV / NBC 6