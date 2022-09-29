Universal Studios, Disney World to Reopen Following Hurricane Ian

Universal Orlando Resort and Walt Disney World Resort expect to reopen Friday after being closed for days due to Hurricane Ian.

Ian made landfall on Florida's west coast Wednesday as a destructive Category 4 hurricane, crossed the peninsula, and is expected to make a second U.S. landfall in South Carolina.

Universal Orlando Resort, including Halloween Horror Nights, is anticipating reopening on Friday "as conditions permit" after it closed Wednesday and remained closed Thursday.

Universal Orlando Resort, including CityWalk, will close on Sept. 28 & remain fully closed on Sept. 29. We anticipate reopening on Sept. 30 as conditions permit. pic.twitter.com/nPgsmv6TUv — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) September 27, 2022

Walt Disney World Resort will resume theme park and Disney Spring operations "in a phased approach" starting Friday.

