Universal Studios, Disney World to Reopen Following Hurricane Ian

Ian made landfall on Florida's west coast Wednesday as a destructive Category 4 hurricane

Universal Orlando and Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom.
Universal Orlando Resort and Walt Disney World Resort expect to reopen Friday after being closed for days due to Hurricane Ian.

Ian made landfall on Florida's west coast Wednesday as a destructive Category 4 hurricane, crossed the peninsula, and is expected to make a second U.S. landfall in South Carolina.

Universal Orlando Resort, including Halloween Horror Nights, is anticipating reopening on Friday "as conditions permit" after it closed Wednesday and remained closed Thursday.

Walt Disney World Resort will resume theme park and Disney Spring operations "in a phased approach" starting Friday.

Guests should check the website for updated operating hours.

