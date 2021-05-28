Universal Studios Orlando Eases Face Mask Policy for Vaccinated Guests

Universal Studios Orlando’s mask policy no longer requires face masks for fully vaccinated guests.

The park's new guidelines, based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, allow vaccinated guests to go mask-free indoors and outdoors.

"While we do not require proof of vaccination, we do expect those who are not fully vaccinated to wear face coverings while indoors," Universal said.

The park is still asking guests to keep a safe distance from other groups, and said they will continue to focus on maintaining high cleanliness and sanitization standards.

Universal Orlando is owned by NBCUniversal, the parent company of WTVJ-TV / NBC 6.