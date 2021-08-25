University of Florida Considers Placing Graduate Campus in South Florida City

The ‘Gator Nation’ that the University of Florida and its supporters talk about could be expanding - at least to Palm Beach County.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports the school is in talks with both the county and West Palm Beach about building a campus in the city for graduate students.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

"A UF presence in West Palm Beach is one that offers advanced professional degrees in the fields of science, engineering, and business," County Mayor Dave Kerner said Tuesday. "That will attract the best and brightest students to our community, our county, and our economy."

Kerner and West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James said they are in initial talks with the school and its President, Kent Fuchs, but will need support from both the city and county before moving forward.

"We are moving aggressively and with purpose," Kerner said. "It's certainly not final, and there's certainly a lot of work left to be done."

A meeting is scheduled in front of the city commission Monday where an initial vote will be taken. Fuchs is expected to attend.

"It became evident…that the University of Florida's next chapter involves a growing, robust, and successful county and city like Palm Beach County and the city of West Palm Beach," Kerner said.

UF has several satellite campuses across the state, including in the South Florida cities of Sunrise, Davie and Hialeah among others.