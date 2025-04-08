University of Florida student reportedly detained by ICE after traffic arrest

A University of Florida student was reportedly detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement after he was arrested for multiple traffic citations.

Felipe Zapata Velasquez, 27, was cited for illegal license plate/attached mobile home sticker, driving with a license suspended or revoked with knowledge, having an expired tag after he was arrested in Gainesville the night of March 28, records showed.

Rep. Maxwell Frost, a Democratic Congressman from the Orlando area, said Zapata Velasquez was later detained by ICE and taken to the Krome Detention Center in Miami-Dade. He claims the student’s family hasn’t heard from him since April 1.

ICE officials haven't confirmed that Zapata Velasquez was in their custody at Krome.

University of Florida officials confirmed Zapata Velasquez is a third-year undergrad student at the school, majoring in Food and Resource Economics at the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences, but didn't confirm he'd been detained.

The detaining of Zapata Velasquez would reportedly be the first of a Florida college student since the Trump administration began its immigration crackdown.

Other international students have been detained at Columbia University, Tufts University, the University of Alabama and at Harvard University.

"Felipe Zapata Velasquez is just the latest victim of Trump’s disgusting campaign against immigrants. What should have been a routine traffic stop, resulted in a nightmare as Felipe is now forced to live in the hell on Earth that is the Krome Detention Center while he awaits deportation orders," Frost said in a statement.

UF student activist groups have planned a Wednesday demonstration to protest Zapata Velasquez's detainment.