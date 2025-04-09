University of Miami

University of Miami celebrates 100 years – and looks toward the future

By Lena Salzbank

The University of Miami, one of South Florida’s iconic institutions, is celebrating a monumental milestone.

The university marked 100 years of academic excellence, innovation, and community impact on Tuesday.  

Founded in 1925, the university was created alongside the city of Coral Gables, where city leaders said that any successful city needed a strong university at its heart.  

Originally, the university only had two schools, but now it boasts 12 schools, including law, medicine and leading programs in marine and atmospheric sciences. 

Over the last century, it has grown into a nationally recognized university with more than 19,000 students on its campus, producing leaders across a wide range of industries.

UM is also the alma mater of some recognizable names — from global music icon Gloria Estefan to actor and former wrestling superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

The centennial celebration kicked off with campus-wide festivities, including a block party with free food, live music and fireworks.

It's the year of the 'Canes as the University of Miami celebrates its 100th birthday. But the university is not just looking in the rear-view mirror. NBC6 anchor Jackie Nespral sat down with its president and UM alum Joe Echevarria to talk about the future and his vision for the "U."

This article tagged under:

University of Miami
