University of Miami Enters Third Phase of COVID-19 Vaccine Trials

Researchers with the University of Miami's Miller School of Medicine have taken another step closer to creating a vaccine for the coronavirus.

The university says its entered the third phase of clinical trials and is looking for nearly 1,500 South Florida volunteers to participate in the study. Diverse applicants, which include Black and Latino individuals, is a major goal the university says.

The study is randomized and double-blind to assess the efficacy and safety of the Janssen vaccine for the prevention of SARS-CoV-2.

The trial is meant to evaluate if the vaccine can prevent symptomatic COVID-19 after a single dose.

Volunteers must be 18 or older. Chosen applicants who have not previously had COVID-19 will receive one injection of the vaccine or placebo and will be followed over two years.

Those interested in volunteering can apply online.