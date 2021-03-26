University of Miami Investigating ‘Data Security Incident' on Campus

Officials at the University of Miami are investigating a possible cyber attack that could have caused the release of student information.

The school released a statement saying it was investigating the incident involving Accellion, a third-party provider of hosted file transfer services.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“We take data security seriously and data protection is a top priority. As soon as we became aware of the incident, we took immediate action to investigate and contain it,” the university said in the statement. “We also retained leading cybersecurity experts to assist with our investigation.”

The school said it reported the breach to law enforcement, adding it was limited to the specific server and did not impact other systems at UM or linked to their network.

“We continue to enhance our cybersecurity program to further safeguard our systems from cyber threats,” the statement read. “We continue to serve our University community consistent with our commitment to education, research, innovation, and service.”