University of Miami President Dr. Julio Frenk to leave to UCLA

The president of the University of Miami is leaving to become chancellor of the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), both institutions announced Wednesday.

Dr. Julio Frenk “will begin a sabbatical from the University of Miami starting today to focus on his transition to California as UCLA Chancellor-designate,” Manny Kadre, the chair of the Board of Trustees, said in a statement.

University CEO Joe Echevarria will serve as acting president effective immediately, the letter went on to say.

“Over the next several months, the Board of Trustees will engage in a thoughtful and robust discussion with faculty and other important stakeholders to initiate the process of identifying the next President of the University of Miami,” Kadre wrote.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Jackie Nespral sat down with University of Miami President Julio Frenk to discuss the changes he's seen in his career with the school and its future.

Frenk became the sixth president of UM in 2015. He was the first Latino to assume the role, a title he will earn again at UCLA when he succeeds Chancellor Gene Block, the university said in its own news release.

During his tenure, UM's health syste, "achieved a dramatic turnaround," and the school was admitted to the Association of American Universities in 2023.

"We made historic investments to manage through significant—and ongoing—changes in intercollegiate athletics. We have continued to attract the best and brightest minds to partner with our community on pressing challenges from sustainability to cancer," Kadre said.

Last year, he spoke at length with NBC6's Jackie Nespral to discuss research, technology, sports and the COVID-19 pandemic's effect on the U.

As Frenk led UM through the pandemic, he drew on his experience and understanding from when he served as Mexico’s minister of health. He later served as the dean of faculty at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

Frenk will start at UCLA on Jan. 1, 2025.