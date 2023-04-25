University of Miami Raising Attendance Costs Over $10K for Upcoming School Year: Report

If you are planning on attending the University of Miami during the 2023-24 school year, it looks like you will need some more money.

The school's student newspaper, The Miami Hurricane, reports the school will raise costs over $10,000 starting with the 2023-24 academic year.

In 2022, the total cost of attendance ranged between $69,160 for on-campus students and $78,640 for off-campus. In 2023, the estimated coasts are expected to be $88,938 for on-campus and $89,804 for those living off-campus or in University Village.

University-sponsored health insurance raises costs to $92,729 for on-campus and $93,595 for off-campus students.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

UM’s Office of Undergraduate Financial Assistance told the newspaper the total cost of attendance includes direct billed charges like tuition and housing, as well as indirect expenses such as books, transportation, and personal expenses.