University of Miami Reports Over 140 Positive COVID Tests in One Week Period

Over 140 people on the campus of the University of Miami tested positive for the coronavirus in a one week period, the school announced.

A dashboard from the school revealed 141 positive cases were reported between the days of August 16th and August 22nd. The school reported 2,627 tests were given and one staff member was hospitalized during the week.

98 students have been quarantined by the school, according to the dashboard.

“Each student, faculty member, and staff member must do their part to protect both themselves and those people they come in contact with,” the school said in a statement. “Health-risking behavior will not be tolerated.”

Several on campus students at the University of Miami were forced relocate after four students tested positive for coronavirus the university says.

This past week, four students and several others that showed symptoms were removed from their floors at Hecht Residential Hall and into isolated locations. 51 other students on two floors were required to quarantine in their rooms, or at home, until the results of the positive students were determined.

Kyle Levy, a freshman at the school, was told to leave his dorm within an hour just one week after moving in.

He says he - along with the other students - was given a case manager and a new dorm with toiletries, water and other needed items.

"I think the biggest thing is you get scared when you don’t know what’s going on," Levy said. "But, they were very informative of what was going on. I felt very at ease and things were just going to happen and I’d be okay with it."

University of Miami students were required to take COVID-19 tests before returning to campus for the fall. Those who tested positive had to isolate for 14 days.