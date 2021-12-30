University of Miami Returning to Remote Learning to Start Spring Semester

Students at the University of Miami will return to remote learning for the start of the upcoming semester.

UM's President, Dr. Julio Frenk, made the announcement for those students attending the Coral Gables and Marine campuses for the first two weeks of the spring semester starting January 18th.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

In-person instruction will resume on Monday, January 31st. Students in UM's medical school are advised to follow guidance from UHealth and the Miller School of Medicine.

Other decisions made by the school include:

Proof of a negative COVID test within 48 to 72 hours of arrival on campus will be required for returning students, and residential students will test again upon arrival.

Residence and dining halls will be available to students as planned, although all dining will be available for take-out only.

Residential students will be free to move in any time during the remote learning period, at their convenience.

In addition, indoor activities will be postponed until on-campus instruction begins, and indoor masking will continue for the foreseeable future.

UM's definition of “fully vaccinated” now includes receiving the appropriate booster shot, as soon as it is advisable. Students who have not documented that they are fully vaccinated will continue to test twice per week.