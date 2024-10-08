Coral Gables

University of Miami student arrested for social media bomb threat: Cops

Elizabeth Burkly, 19, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of written threats to kill or do bodily injury, an arrest report said

By NBC6

A University of Miami student was arrested for allegedly posting a bomb threat on social media.

Elizabeth Burkly, 19, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of written threats to kill or do bodily injury, an arrest report said.

According to the report, FBI Miami learned of a social media post that had a photo of UM's Cox Science Building with the caption "take in the view cause I'm bombing it tomorrow."

The FBI tracked to the post to Burkly's Instagram account and the IP address it originated from to UM's Coral Gables campus, the report said.

Elizabeth Burkly
Miami-Dade Corrections
Elizabeth Burkly

Investigators met with Burkly at her apartment in Coral Gables, and when they asked her if she knew why they were there she replied "not really," the report said.

Burkly later gave a statement and confession that were redacted from the report.

She was arrested and booked into jail, where records showed her bond was set at $3,500. Attorney information wasn't available.

This article tagged under:

Coral GablesUniversity of Miami
