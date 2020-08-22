University of Miami Students Forced to Quarantine After Four Students Test Positive for COVID-19

Dozens of students living in dormitories at the University of Miami were forced to quarantine after four students tested positive for coronavirus, the university said on Friday.

According to the UM, those four students, and several others that showed symptoms, were removed from their floors at Hecht Residential and into isolated locations.

The remaining 51 students on the two floors were required to quarantine in their rooms, or at home, until the results of the positive students were determined.

Kyle Levy, a freshman at the school, was told to leave his dorm within an hour just one week after moving in.

He says he - along with the other students - was given a case manager and a new dorm with toiletries, water and other needed items.

"I think the biggest thing is you get scared when you don’t know what’s going on," Levy said. "But, they were very informative of what was going on. I felt very at ease and things were just going to happen and I’d be okay with it."

University of Miami students were required to take COVID-19 tests before returning to campus for the fall. Those who tested positive had to isolate for 14 days.

Levy said he was tested on Friday and expects his results within the next two days.