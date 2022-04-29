Unlicensed Security Guard Charged With Firing Gun During Party on Halloween

Halloween was scarier than usual for partygoers when police say unlicensed security guards opened fire on a car in the crowded parking lot of a shopping plaza in North Lauderdale.

Kenneth Jerry Sene, 24, was arrested Thursday and accused of retrieving a gun from his car and firing 15 shots at the tires of a black Volkswagen at that party.

According to court records, Sene was one of several unlicensed security guards who fired weapons. They were hired by the unlicensed Top Notch Security service to provide security for Dripkingz Promotions.

BSO

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The event was at the Champions Square plaza at 1401 S. State Road 7 on Halloween weekend.

During police questioning, Sene said he had the required Class D and Class G licenses to provide armed security. Regulators at the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said he did not.

Sene told detectives he was initially unarmed at the party and was there to search participants for weapons. He said a fight broke out and someone got in the Volkswagen and drove toward other security guards who then opened fire, the arrest report stated.

Sene said he was just trying to disable the vehicle by shooting at the tires, but one person was wounded. Their name was redacted from the report.

Broward Sheriff’s deputies arrived and collected all the firearms from the unlicensed security guards. Detectives later viewed surveillance video of the event and saw Sene.

He is charged with falsely impersonating a security guard, openly displaying a firearm and discharging a firearm in public. He was released from the Broward County Jail on a $7,000 bond, records show.