Unresponsive Body Found in Key Biscayne Matches Description of Missing Paddleboarder

An unresponsive body was found in Key Biscayne Sunday that matched the description of a paddleboarder who had gone missing several days before, Coast Guard officials said.

57-year-old Douglas Tellam was reported missing by his wife around 10:30 a.m. Friday. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Customs and border Protection were assisting Coast Guard authorities in the search.

On Sunday, officials said an unresponsive person had been found in the water who matched the description of Tellam.

Miami-Dade Police were investigating the scene. A Coast Guard rescue crew and a local EMS provided medical response.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for more updates.

