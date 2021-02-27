Unseasonably Hot and Humid Temperatures Continue in South Florida

Feel free to put away those sweaters, because the cold front in South Florida is long gone.

Our stretch of unseasonably warm and humid weather continues all weekend with mostly sunny skies, near-record highs in the mid-80s and a brisk southeast wind both Saturday and Sunday.

Boaters are under Small Craft Caution today and there is a high risk for dangerous rip currents at the beach today, Sunday and Monday.

This pattern continues until Friday, when a weak cold front comes through and brings an every-so-slightly drop in temps and humidity, but a stronger push of cooler, drier air may back into the area by next weekend.

But if you’re looking for another big winter cold front, that is looking less and less likely as we say goodbye to February.