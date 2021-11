Warm, humid, breezy, unsettled weather is expected this weekend with highs in the lower 80s.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with 60% rain chances. Sunday will be partly sunny with 40% rain chances.

Monday’s rain chances drop 70 30% with the cold front that will bring sunny, cooler and refreshing air by Tuesday.

Lovely weather continues through Thanksgiving.