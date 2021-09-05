Unsettled Weather Pattern Continues in South Florida Sunday with Dry Morning, Rainy Afternoon

If you are heading outside this Sunday afternoon, NBC 6 recommends that you pack an umbrella.

Our unsettled but consistent weather pattern continues today and Labor Day with a sunny morning followed by storms in the afternoon that gradually wind down in the evening.

Expect highs in the lower 90s.

Major Hurricane Larry continues to move toward Bermuda. The latest models are trending a notch east, which is good news.

We’ll see if this trend continues between now and Wednesday. Until then, Bermuda will be keeping a very close eye on Larry.