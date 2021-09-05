South Florida

Unsettled Weather Pattern Continues in South Florida Sunday with Dry Morning, Rainy Afternoon

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

If you are heading outside this Sunday afternoon, NBC 6 recommends that you pack an umbrella.

Our unsettled but consistent weather pattern continues today and Labor Day with a sunny morning followed by storms in the afternoon that gradually wind down in the evening.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Expect highs in the lower 90s.

Local

Palm Beach County 13 hours ago

Boynton Beach Burglar Crashed Stolen Truck Into Building While Fleeing: Cops

Hurricanes 14 hours ago

Young Throws 4 TDs, No. 1 Alabama Routs No. 14 Miami 44-13

Major Hurricane Larry continues to move toward Bermuda. The latest models are trending a notch east, which is good news.

We’ll see if this trend continues between now and Wednesday. Until then, Bermuda will be keeping a very close eye on Larry.

This article tagged under:

South FloridaMiami-DadeBroward
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us