Unsettled Weather Pattern Continues Tuesday with Drier Morning, Afternoon Showers

As you head back to work Tuesday, NBC 6 recommends to pack an umbrella as the unsettled weather pattern continues.

We are locked into this weather pattern of calm mornings and stormy afternoons.

Easily, half of us will be seeing the rain late Tuesday with highs once again topping out in the low-mid-90s.

This pattern will continue for the next couple of days.

Rain chances will dip later this week and into the beginning of the weekend.

You'll notice a little more of an east breeze too, but we won't stay dry for long as another surge hits later this weekend.

Highs will be slightly lower later this weekend and into early next week, topping out right around 90.