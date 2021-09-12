Unsettled Weather Returns with Scattered Showers Expected in Late Morning, Early Afternoon

If you are planning to head out this morning, NBC 6 recommends to pack an umbrella.

After a gorgeous Saturday, unsettled weather returns for Sunday with scattered storms expected to peak late morning into early afternoon.

Any storms before 10 a.m. or after 2 p.m. become much more isolated.

Highs will top out at about 90° with feels-like temps into the triple-digits area wide.

Boaters are under small craft “caution” because of the brisk easterly winds and beachgoers have a moderate risk for rip currents with the on-shore breeze.