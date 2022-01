Police have been able to locate an 18-year-old mom and her 1-year-old son from Model City who had been missing since Friday.

Both the 18-year-old Maryuri Varela and her son Maynor Varela were found in good condition.

Before they were found, the mom and baby were last seen entering into a black SUV Honda Pilot with discoloring along the hood/roof of the vehicle, according to Miami Police.

Police say there were concerns of foul play.