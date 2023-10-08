Update provided on Jupiter doctor who was stabbed before suspect's high-speed chase

The doctor stabbed earlier this week in Jupiter has been identified as pediatrician Dr. Philip Colaizzo and "he is healing very well," according to a Facebook post Saturday.

"For all that have heard, a very scary incident happened Wednesday at the office," the post by Jupiter Pediatric & Pahokee Pediatric read. "Dr Colaizzo is healing very well and has his family by his side. We are blessed and fortunate that he somehow remarkably sustained minor injuries. Thank you for your outpouring of support, love and respect."

Just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said emergency crews responded to the scene and found a person had been stabbed. He was taken to a local trauma center.

"We saw the sirens with the police vehicles, coming over they jumped the median," Dr. Brian Hunt, who works nearby, said. "Before you know it, we see the doctor getting wheeled out."

After the attack, the suspect, identified as Nicholas David Parchesco, 28, of Margate, then led law enforcement on a high-speed chase north into Indian River County while weaving in and out of lanes.

Parchesco was spotted fleeing northbound on Interstate 95 at more than 120 mph.

A sign was posted Friday on the office where the doctor was stabbed, saying it would be closed for the remainder of the week.