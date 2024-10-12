UPS employee allegedly stole $67,000 worth of iPhones and other electronics: BSO

A former UPS employee is facing charges after he allegedly stole dozens of iPhones, Airpods and other electronics and hid the merchandise at a Hollywood facility, authorities said.

Brandon Saint Gerard, 24, is accused of grand theft after he allegedly stole $67,000 worth of items, hid them at the facility and then put them in his car when he left work.

The Broward Sheriff's Office said it received a tip from UPS earlier this month about Gerard.

Deputies conducted surveillance, and then stopped him when he ran a stop sign leaving the UPS facility on Oct. 3, according to BSO.

Broward Sheriff's Office Brandon Saint Gerard, 24

“Inside St. Gerard’s vehicle, detectives located dozens of iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max smartphones, several Airpods, an Apple Watch and numerous other smartphones and electronics,” the sheriff’s office said.

He is suspected of stealing merchandise over recent months, and allegedly confessed to the crime.

In a statement, UPS said: "We have no tolerance for theft and have terminated this employee. We continue to cooperate with authorities on their investigation."