US Border Patrol arrest 7 undocumented Cuban immigrants in Florida Keys

Seven undocumented Cuban migrants were arrested in the Florida Keys on Monday following a multi-agency effort, the U.S. Border Patrol said.

The arrests were made with the assistance of agents in Marathon, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, the Key West Police Department and the Florida Department of Corrections

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

According to USBP, the migrants who were arrested have been previously convicted of serious offenses.

The following include:

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Cuban national with prior conviction for elder abuse

Cuban national with prior conviction for trafficking methamphetamine

Cuban national with prior conviction for trafficking oxycodone

Guatemalan national with prior conviction for driving under the influence-causing serious injury to another

This latest arrest, USBP said, comes after an operation launched earlier in March resulted in the arrest of 10 undocumented immigrants in the Florida Keys who were convicted sex offenders.

“No longer will criminal illegal aliens hide in the shadows of bureaucracy," said Jeffrey Dinise, Chief Patrol Agent, Miami Border Patrol Sector. "In the State of Florida, we have removed the dividing lines between local, state, and federal jurisdictions standing united as law enforcement officers to safeguard our communities and protect our nation from criminal illegal aliens. I am proud of our dedicated Border Patrol agents and law enforcement partners, who are committed to public safety, and our border security mission."

The Cuban migrants were processed and transferred into ICE Custody.