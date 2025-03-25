Florida Keys

US Border Patrol arrest 7 undocumented Cuban immigrants in Florida Keys

The arrests were made with the assistance of agents in Marathon, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Key West Police Department, and the Florida Department of Corrections

By NBC6

Seven undocumented Cuban migrants were arrested in the Florida Keys on Monday following a multi-agency effort, the U.S. Border Patrol said.

The arrests were made with the assistance of agents in Marathon, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, the Key West Police Department and the Florida Department of Corrections

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

According to USBP, the migrants who were arrested have been previously convicted of serious offenses.

The following include:

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP
  • Cuban national with prior conviction for elder abuse
  • Cuban national with prior conviction for trafficking methamphetamine
  • Cuban national with prior conviction for trafficking oxycodone
  • Guatemalan national with prior conviction for driving under the influence-causing serious injury to another

This latest arrest, USBP said, comes after an operation launched earlier in March resulted in the arrest of 10 undocumented immigrants in the Florida Keys who were convicted sex offenders.

“No longer will criminal illegal aliens hide in the shadows of bureaucracy," said Jeffrey Dinise, Chief Patrol Agent, Miami Border Patrol Sector. "In the State of Florida, we have removed the dividing lines between local, state, and federal jurisdictions standing united as law enforcement officers to safeguard our communities and protect our nation from criminal illegal aliens. I am proud of our dedicated Border Patrol agents and law enforcement partners, who are committed to public safety, and our border security mission."

Local

6 to Know 6 hours ago

6 to know – Top stories of the day

first alert weather 18 mins ago

Tuesday showers prompt severe thunderstorm warnings in South Florida

The Cuban migrants were processed and transferred into ICE Custody.

This article tagged under:

Florida Keys
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us