US Coast Guard offloads more than $185 million in illegal drugs during Fleet Week Miami

The US Coast Guard offloaded about $185 million in illegal narcotics in Port Everglades on Friday, amid the highly-anticipated and busy Fleet Week Miami.

The crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk (WMEC 913), alongside several partners, interdicted the illegal drugs in the international waters of the Caribbean Sea and Atlantic Ocean during six separate cases.

In this collaborative effort, they were able to offload more than 13,803 pounds of cocaine and 3,736 pounds of marijuana, according to the US Coast Guard.

Courtesy: US Coast Guard

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Along with the illicit narcotics, 10 suspected smugglers were apprehended and will face prosecution in federal courts by the U.S. Department of Justice.

"Our offload today represents the combined efforts of U.S. and allied military units from a Caribbean coalition of partners working together to deny drug trafficking organizations access to maritime smuggling routes,” said Cmdr. David Ratner, commanding officer of USCGC Mohawk. “I am especially proud of the hard work of the Mohawk crew, and grateful for the opportunity to operate with interagency and NATO partners in support of our National Security.”