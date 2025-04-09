US Coast Guard seizes $509 million worth of cocaine at Port Everglades

The United States Coast Guard on Wednesday is holding a press conference in Port Everglades to discuss the seizure of illicit narcotics.

According to the Coast Guard, over 48,400 pounds of cocaine worth more than $509 million was offloaded.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel will join the USCG during the conference.

The press conference starts at 11 a.m.

Bondi previously visited Florida last Friday to announce the arrests of nine convicted and alleged MS-13 gang members in homicide cases that had gone cold in Broward and Palm Beach counties.

This is a developing story.