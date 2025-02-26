US Customs agent arrested after strangling daughter's boyfriend in Miami-Dade: Police

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent was arrested in Miami-Dade County after being accused of strangling his daughter's boyfriend and hitting his daughter, police said.

Nelson Perez was charged with one count of battery by strangulation and two counts of battery.

According to police, on Monday, Perez's daughter was involved in a car crash and her boyfriend, Perez's ex-wife and his other daughter witnessed the incident.

Following the crash, Perez's ex-wife called him and let him know that his daughter was involved in a crash, an arrest report said.

Once Perez arrived at the scene, the arrest said he and his daughter got into an argument, which then escalated, causing Perez to strike his daughter twice on her temple and pull her hair.

As he was pulling his daughter's hair, Perez's ex-wife and his other daughter tried to pull him but were not successful, the report said.

After failing to separate Perez and his daughter, the report said her boyfriend grabbed Perez from behind to try and pull him off. The boyfriend then walked away but Perez ran after him, threw him on the ground and began to straddle him.

During their struggle, Perez's two daughters and his ex-wife tried to get him off the boyfriend but couldn't and Perez grabbed his neck and started to squeeze him, the report said.

Perez's daughters, the report said, yelled that she would call police police, which prompted him to get off her boyfriend.

His daughter did not suffer any injuries but her boyfriend sustained scratches on the side of his neck, above his eye, had a small laceration on his lip and his shoulder, the report said.

Once police arrived at the scene, Perez was taken into custody.