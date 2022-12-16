US Embassy Plans to Evacuate Tourists From Peru Amid Unrest

The U.S. Embassy in Peru announced Friday that it's planning for the evacuation of Americans who are stuck in the country amid unrest spurred by the ousting and arrest of its president.

Protests erupted in Peru since President Pedro Castillo was voted out of power by lawmakers last week, following his attempt to dissolve Congress ahead of a third impeachment vote. The violent protests have led to at least 14 deaths and 40 hospitalized, officials said.

The embassy plans to evacuate tourists in Aguas Calientes/Machu Pichu Village. Travelers there should plan to follow instructions from local authorities. Click here for more information.

American tourists who are stuck in Peru are encouraged to register for the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) for alerts from the Embassy.

Tourists have been unable to leave the country due to the unrest, including Miami-Dade Police Sergeant Jessina Muñoz, who has been stuck in the city of Cusco for days.

“I’m scared, they keep getting more violent and violent," Muñoz told NBC 6 before the Embassy's announcement. "They have broken the railroads, there is no transportation out. In no time soon will we be able to fly out. Protesters are there throwing rocks. There are no flights out.”

Another American, Salvador Mireles, is stuck in Aguas Calientes with his wife. He told NBC 6 he was concerned about a food shortage.

"The train station is used to bring food. The hotel just announced we will soon have a shortage of fruits, bread, milk and even medicine," Mireles said Thursday night.

NBC 6's Jessica Vallejo spoke to a man who is stuck in Peru with his wife and can't come home to the U.S. amid civil unrest in the South American country.