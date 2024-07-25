US Marshals arrest ex-boyfriend month after young mother shot in Hollywood

More than a month after a woman was shot in Hollywood, her family says the person arrested was her ex-boyfriend.

Hollywood Police said Jaquim Arenas was arrested and taken into custody Tuesday by officers assigned to the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in connection with the shooting that happened June 21 at 4105 Pembroke Road.

Tyesha Rose was leaving work at the Florida Department of Health when she was shot, family members said.

The shooting not only left physical scars on Rose, but mental scars as well, said her cousin, Hannel Pina.

“Not only did she not deserve this, but she definitely didn’t see it coming, none of us did really,” Pina said. “I don’t know what would lead anybody to think that this is the way to deal with somebody breaking up with you. It’s just horrific.”

Pina described Rose as sweet and someone who sees the good in everyone.

“If you knew Tyesha, you would know that she’s just all the good things bundled up into one person,” Pina said.

Rose is now home recovering, surrounded by family and her young son.

“That’s her reason for living for existing,” Pina said. “It pains us all because she wants to be 100% for her baby but there's still a long road to recovery.”

The family is grateful she’s alive and will keep fighting for justice.

“We wanted him off the streets for once so Tyesha can sleep at night and we are hoping he gets the full extent of whatever the maximum penalty is,” Pina said. “Emotionally it’s just going take a while for her to feel safe again.”

Arenas is charged with attempted second-degree murder. He’s at the Broward County main jail with no bond.

A GoFundMe was created for Rose.