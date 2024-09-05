US secures release of 135 Nicaraguan political prisoners to be sent to Guatemala

The United States government announced on Thursday that it has secured the release of 135 Nicaraguan political prisoners who would be sent initially to Guatemala.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in a statement that they were released on humanitarian grounds.

“No one should be put in jail for peacefully exercising their fundamental rights of free expression, association, and practicing their religion,” Sullivan said.

Among the Nicaraguans were 13 members of a Texas-based religious charity, Catholic laypeople, students and others.

Guatemala President Bernardo Arévalo agreed to host the Nicaraguans while they apply for entry to the United States.