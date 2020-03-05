US Warns Americans Not to Travel to Haiti Due to Violent Crime

The U.S. Department of State has advised Americans to avoid traveling to Haiti due to a recent uptick in violent crimes in the Caribbean country.

Citing crime, civil unrest and kidnapping, the department on Thursday raised the travel advisory level for the Caribbean country to level 4 - "Do Not Travel" - the most restrictive advisory on its scale.

The department's advisory said armed robbery and carjacking are common, kidnapping is widespread and demonstrations are frequent, unpredictable and can turn violent.

Travelers who decide to forgo the warnings should prepare a plan for emergency situations since emergency services to U.S. citizens are often limited.

Read the full advisory here.