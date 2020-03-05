Haiti

US Warns Americans Not to Travel to Haiti Due to Violent Crime

59390791
Getty Images

The U.S. Department of State has advised Americans to avoid traveling to Haiti due to a recent uptick in violent crimes in the Caribbean country.

Citing crime, civil unrest and kidnapping, the department on Thursday raised the travel advisory level for the Caribbean country to level 4 - "Do Not Travel" - the most restrictive advisory on its scale.

The department's advisory said armed robbery and carjacking are common, kidnapping is widespread and demonstrations are frequent, unpredictable and can turn violent.

Local

Broward County 6 hours ago

Broward Nanny Accused of Child Abuse After Baby Left With Injuries

West Park 5 hours ago

Principal of West Park School Struck, Killed by Car: Family

Travelers who decide to forgo the warnings should prepare a plan for emergency situations since emergency services to U.S. citizens are often limited.

Read the full advisory here.

This article tagged under:

Haititravel advisory
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us