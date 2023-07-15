Usain Bolt honored by City of Miramar with a new bronze statue

Usain Bolt is known as a gold medal Olympian, but south Florida residents will soon see the all-star athlete drenched in bronze. A statue of the top title sprinter will be unveiled in the city of Miramar July 15 following an initiative called ‘Art in Public Places,’ championed by the city’s vice-mayor Alexandra P Davis.

The artist behind the piece told NBC6 it was an honor to be apart of this mission as a way to pay homage to a living legend.

“Oh it means a lot,” said artist Basil Watson. “Bolt is inspirational. What he has done for track and field, what he has done for sport, and what he has done for Jamaica in particular is tremendous.”

Thanks to the City Of Miramar and Vice Mayor Alexandra P. Davis for having me. pic.twitter.com/FL7dDTsLcw — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) July 15, 2023

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The city of Miramar has one of the largest Jamaican populations in the United States and it’s residents can now pay homage to arguably, the island’s greatest sprinter of all time.

Vice-Mayor Davis posted a preview of the statue on Instagram which appears to show the athlete in his infamous pose with his hands in the air, but this time also kneeling.

“Whatever message that is discerned from the sculpture is up to the viewer,” said Basil. “It’s something that he did from time to time and for me it’s inspirational. So the question is -- is Bolt sending a message?”

The sculpture, in bronze, is the second by Watson but first in the United States. According to Watson, bronze is the traditional medium for outdoor sculpture.

“It’s an honor to be in the city of Miramar,” said Watson. “For them to embrace my work and embrace Usain Bolt, I am excited about that.”