USPS Letter Carrier Works Around the Clock During Holiday Delivery Rush

With three days until Christmas and Hanukkah in full swing, NBC 6 followed a United States Postal Service letter carrier on his route during the busy holiday rush.

“Everybody knows that Christmas is crazy. The volume of the packages increases by double or triple,” said Vladimir Yesan, a letter carrier with USPS.

Snail mail is a thing of the past as Yesan has been working around the clock to quickly deliver mail on time. Yesan has been with USPS for over 18 years and says the holidays this year have been busy.

“In my area, in just one community, we have an average of 40 to 50 packages every day,” Yesan said.

As part of being holiday ready, USPS says they’ve hired more seasonal and career employees, deployed 249 package sorters nationwide and added more warehouses to keep up with the demand.

It’s a part of their 10-year "Delivering for America" plan to achieve financial sustainability and improve service performance.

With his red, white and blue truck in tow, Yesan says he’s not only delivering parcels and packages, but also positivity to your doorstep.

“It’s rewarding because you see that smile of the face of that person that is waiting for the package," Yesan said. "You don’t know what is in the package, but they know. You feel the emotion when you knock on the door and they open it and see you and they see your face."

Yesan may work alone on the streets, but he says he has the company of his regular customers along the way.

“They say, hello, how are you? There’s nice people here and we say hi to each other, but I know routes where other carriers know people and they’re like family because they have so many years in the same route,” Yesan said.