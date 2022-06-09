USPS Searching for Mail Truck Stolen Out of Hollywood

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service Miami Division is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information regarding a stolen postal vehicle.

The vehicle was stolen from the West Hollywood Hills Post Office at 5771 Johnson St. in Hollywood. The incident is believed to have taken place some time between 8:30 p.m. on June 8 and 10 a.m. on June 9.

The Long Life Vehicle, pictured in the reward flyer, contains the number '3309707' above the windshield as well as on the back. This can be used as identifying information for those who believe to have seen or found the vehicle.

Anyone who has information on the incident is encouraged to come forward to postal investigators using the number 1-877-876-2455.