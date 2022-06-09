Hollywood

USPS Searching for Mail Truck Stolen Out of Hollywood

The Miami division is offering a $10,000 reward to any person whose tip leads to an arrest

By Sophia Pargas

U.S. Postal Service carrier John Graham drives a 28-year-old delivery truck
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service Miami Division is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information regarding a stolen postal vehicle.

The vehicle was stolen from the West Hollywood Hills Post Office at 5771 Johnson St. in Hollywood. The incident is believed to have taken place some time between 8:30 p.m. on June 8 and 10 a.m. on June 9.

The Long Life Vehicle, pictured in the reward flyer, contains the number '3309707' above the windshield as well as on the back. This can be used as identifying information for those who believe to have seen or found the vehicle.

Anyone who has information on the incident is encouraged to come forward to postal investigators using the number 1-877-876-2455.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

HollywoodBrowardcrimeUSPSCRIME STOPPERS
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral LX News 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us