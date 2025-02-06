Uterine cancer has been impacting more Black women: Here's what to look out for

Shakeya Allen was 27 years old when she felt something was not right with her health. A miscarriage would lead to her diagnosis.

“They said, ‘Don’t worry. Women under 40 do not get uterine cancer. It’s not a concern. It’s probably just a pre-cancer,'" Allen told NBC6.

Aware of medical disparities that often leave women feeling unheard, Allen demanded a biopsy. It revealed the awful truth: she had uterine cancer.

“That was a big blow, because I was only 27, and I had imagined having children and all that kind of stuff,” she said.

Allen decided to fight for her life and the lives of others who may also be diagnosed with the aggressive disease, which develops in the uterus.

“I would say that about 95% of the women that I speak with had no idea that the normal pap did not detect uterine cancer,” Allen said.

It takes a biopsy or ultrasound to detect it. The symptoms themselves are sneaky, abnormal bleeding being one of them.

“We know that Black women, all stripes, have a higher incidence or higher likelihood of developing aggressive endometrial cancer, uterine cancer,” Dr. Sophia George told NBC6.

Dr. George is an associate professor and researcher at the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of the University of Miami Health System. She has been researching this aggressive disease.

In previous research, they found a woman’s native country may contribute to outcomes, with Haitian women having lower rates of survival than Black women born in the U.S. and Jamaica. Dr. George says a lot of it has to do with late detection and cultural nuances.

“It’s sometimes in your genes and sometimes in the environment, and meaning what you eat. And also, there’s work being done by others, looking at what we put in our hair, what we put in our bodies and so on. That might increase our risk for endometrial cancer,” Dr. George said.

The Food and Drug Administration has signaled it plans to ban products that contain carcinogenic chemicals like formaldehyde in hair relaxer products. However, plans have stalled. And class-action lawsuits are also in the works.

For Allen, it’s about spreading the word, which she does through her non-profit organization, Uterine Cancer Awareness Network – or UCAN – because you can get answers and you can advocate for yourself.

“You know your body better than anybody," Allen said. "So, if you’re having some strange symptoms that are abnormal for your body, and especially with the bleeding and the things of that nature, the heavy bleeding, any kind of pelvic pain, anything like that, do not stop until they rule out uterine cancer."

It’ll mean the difference between life and death, and a woman’s ability to give life. The most common symptom is postmenopausal bleeding, and doctors say any kind of bleeding after menopause needs to be checked. More advanced symptoms can include pelvic pain and unintentional weight loss.

To learn more about UCAN, visit uterinecancerawarenessnetwork.org.